Airline will request vaccine against COVID-19 on flights

As soon as a vaccine against covid-19 is available to the population, Qantas, the Australian airline, will start requiring passengers on international flights to be immunized, a measure that will become common in the industry soon, according to Alan Joyce, company president, in a statement made last Monday (23).

Initially, the requirement should apply only to those who will leave Australia or return from other locations, but it does not rule out that the rule includes internal flights. With 907 deaths and just over 27,800 cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, the country has closed its borders since March to combat the pandemic, and the effort has paid off.

On the other hand, tens of thousands of residents are blocked abroad, as the government authorizes the return of a limited number of citizens each week.

Companies are considering implementing mandatory vaccines on international flights.

Source: Unsplash

Criticism and defenses

Also according to the executive, governments and airlines are studying the possibility of implementing electronic vaccination bulletins. In any case, the proposal generated a flood of criticism and even boycotting campaigns against Qantas, which cut 8,500 jobs due to the economic impacts generated by the disease.

Among the considerations, many of them published on social networks, people question about the company’s right to establish something like this, even though many of them agree with the importance of immunization. They argue that no company can compel its consumers to receive any substance.

Still, there are those who openly defend it, pointing out that several vaccines are already part of the requirements of international travel and that the adoption of this is a natural movement. As for the position of the authorities, they say that nothing will be mandatory – which does not mean that everyone can move freely there without proper proof of receipt of the vaccine.

“While the Australian government strongly supports immunization and runs a strong campaign to encourage it, it is not mandatory and individuals can choose what they want. However, there may be circumstances where the Australian government and other governments introduce entry requirements or re-entry into the border that are conditioned to proof of vaccination “, they warn.



