AirDrop allowed hacking iPhones from a distance

Google lent a hand to Apple and, through the security initiative Project Zero, found a major flaw in iPhones. Apple devices had a vulnerability in the AirDrop sharing system, but the manufacturer has already fixed the problem.

According to Google’s Project Zero experts, the hacker just needed to be within range of the cellphone’s Wi-Fi to take advantage of the flaw. That is, the user did not even need to click on links or download files to be vulnerable to the attack.

The security flaw demonstration looks like a movie. The hacker didn’t even have to touch the device to be able to send commands. According to Ian Beer, who discovered the vulnerability, the culprit for the flaw was the Apple Wireless Direct Link (AWDL), which is used in AirDrop and allows wireless communication between different Apple devices.

Although the flaw is frightening, the Project Zero expert points out that the vulnerability was possibly not exploited by hackers. The person responsible for discovering the fault took approximately six months to be able to prove the breach.



