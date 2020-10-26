Airdots-like headphones on offer at Gearbest

Wireless headphones have always been popular in the market, but after the launch of in-ear models, the gadget brought even more modernity and practicality for those who do not like tangled wires or the head fitting.

One of the most popular models is Xiaomi’s Airdots, which offers very good performance and at a very attractive price. But if you want to explore models from other brands, our tip is to take a look at the Geabest website, which offers varied models and with great prices.

Are you interested? Check out a selection of Bluetooth headset models on sale.

Haylou GT1 Bluetooth Headset

Compact and discreet, Haylou’s Blueyooth headset has a 7.2 mm speaker that offers good quality audio reproduction. Its 43 mAh battery guarantees up to 3h30 of playback. Accompanying charging box with 12h capacity.

Huawei Honor Choice Earbuds X1 Bluetooth Headset

Huawei’s model is good value for money. The 55 mAh battery guarantees 4 hours of use and its charging box provides a full charge in one hour and a half. The model works up to 10 meters away from the device. It has buttons for music control and microphone to answer calls.

Lenovo GT2 Bluetooth Headset

With a 43 mAh battery and 310 mAh charging case, the Lenovo wireless headset provides up to 4 hours of music in a row. Integrated 7.2mm dynamic drivers improve bass, treble quality and the dynamic range of your sound wherever you are.



