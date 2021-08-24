Airbnb Offers Free Accommodation to 20,000 Refugees From Afghanistan

Airbnb, an online community hosting platform, announced this Tuesday (24) that it will offer free accommodation to 20,000 Afghan refugees, to help settle these people in various countries around the world. The company’s CEO, Brian Chesky, says the decision is in response to “one of the greatest humanitarian crises of our era.”

For Chesky, as these thousands of people are being settled around the world, it is important to know that their first lodging place will be the starting point for their new lives. So the hope is that “the Airbnb community will guarantee them not only a safe place to rest and start over, but also a warm welcome home,” he concluded.

To show that today’s publication is a serious commitment, Chesky has ensured that his offer begins immediately, and that the company will work with authorities and non-governmental organizations “in loco” to begin to address the most urgent needs. In a note, Airbnb explained that the cost of stays will be guaranteed by contributions from the company and the CEO, as well as from Airbnb.org Refugee Fund donors.

helping people in crisis

The “People in Crisis” project was created by Airbnb in 2012, after Hurricane Sandy left more than a thousand people homeless in New York. The appeal to property owners who participate in the community to donate accommodation to people in crisis turned into a movement that has already helped more than 75,000 people around the world.

In offering assistance to refugees from Afghanistan today, Chesky recognizes that, “while we are paying for these stays, we couldn’t do it without the generosity of our hosts.” This partnership allowed Airbnb to launch the Open Homes initiative in 2017, in which the host community is committed to offering their homes free of charge to receive people who are victims of disasters or fleeing conflicts in their countries.