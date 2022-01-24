Airbnb Gives 1 Year Of Free Rent In Italy; See How To Participate

Airbnb: After two years of a pandemic, all we want is a vacation in a nice place. This dream can become real, and much better than you imagine. Airbnb, one of the largest accommodation rental platforms in the world, is offering free one-year rentals in Italy, living in a newly restored historic house in Sicily. The initiative aims to boost tourism in the commune of Sambuca.

The house was acquired by Airbnb in the “1 Euro House” program, which sold houses for one euro in the village of six thousand inhabitants, with a commitment to restore it, which was done by the Italian architecture firm Studio Didea. Blending contemporary design with local handcrafted influences, the three-story home offers, on the first floor, a small living room adjacent to the master bedroom with a king-size bed and a private bathroom.

The second floor has a living room, kitchen, work area, bathroom and mezzanine bedroom also with a king-size bed. Finally, the upper floor offers additional space with a queen-sized sofa bed.

How do I sign up?

Anyone who wants to participate in the selection must be over 18 years old, available to move and live in Sambuca for three consecutive months, starting on June 30, 2022, and be fluent in conversational English. If selected, the participant will join a mentoring program, where they will learn Italian language and culture. The only commitment will be to host a room in the house for a visitor, for a minimum period of nine months.

But this service provision will be paid for by Airbnb, which will pass on to the participant all the Airbnb Host earnings generated by the house during their entire residence. In addition, it is allowed to bring a spouse, colleague or family member into the residence (maximum of two adults and two children in total).

The program application form, as well as its Selection Terms, are available on the Airbnb website. Good luck!