Airbnb canceled the reservation on Joe Biden opening day

Airbnb is blocking reservations in Washington on the dates prior to the inauguration of US President Joe Biden on January 20. All existing reservations have also been canceled with a full refund to guests.

The platform reports that it is aware that “armed militias and hate groups” are using the service to stay in the US capital. As well, they would be planning violent actions to prevent the ceremony.

In a note, Airbnb again condemned the violent demonstrations that took place at the Capitol on January 6. Thus, he revealed that the platform is acting “to ban members of the mafia who attacked the headquarters of the American Congress”.

Less radical, rival VRBO is only encouraging reservations to be canceled during the period. They recommend that cancellation only occurs if the owner believes that guests are violating any of the site’s policies.

Expedia, the company that manages the platform, also issued a note on the matter. She claims to be working in “partnership with the government and the local police to protect the American capital before the presidential inauguration”.

The company points out that there will be a more rigorous analysis of the new reserves in Washington until January 24. Finally, when a risk is identified, VRBO will take “appropriate action in coordination with law enforcement authorities”.

Facebook cancels events in Washington

Facebook announced that it is blocking the creation of any event near the White House or the Capitol on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration. Like Airbnb, the social network wants to avoid organizing new violent protests during the event.

Last Friday (15), the company reported that it is scanning all events related to the inauguration ceremony. This way, it will exclude all those who violate the platform rules.