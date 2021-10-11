Air Conditioning On Black Friday: 6 Nominations For The Date

Air Conditioning: As Black Friday approaches, it is important to start preparing the wish list so that you can follow the price change and not end up being disappointed. By the way, following the price variation is the golden rule for those who don’t want to pay half as much.

As the date takes place close to summer, items such as air conditioning tend to stand out on Brazilian shopping lists. But there is always that question: how to choose a good air conditioning on Black Friday? It is important to know some features to know if a particular model meets your needs.

The first feature you need to pay attention to are the BTUs, which stands for British Thermal Unit, that is, the power of the device. The main point here is to pay attention to where the air conditioner is going to be. The more space, the more BTUs it needs to stay efficient.

Another important detail is to decide whether you are going to opt for a window model or a laptop. As well as knowing if it has hot/cold functions, or if it will just cool the ambient air. Finally, pay attention if you are going to buy an Inverter air conditioner. They are more efficient and economical models.

If you are already thinking about buying an Air Conditioner on Black Friday, we have some interesting suggestions for you to know:

LG Split Air Conditioner, 9000 BTUs, Hot/Cold

Starting with a suggestion of Black Friday reverse air conditioner, this wall model from LG stands out for its low noise, despite its high efficiency. It also features Comfort Spleep mode, which ensures a comfortable night’s sleep while maintaining a more pleasant temperature during the night.

Another advantage is that it is compatible with Google Assistant, meaning you can control the air conditioner via voice commands. Its cooling capacity is 9,000 BTUs, making it an ideal choice for bedrooms or smaller rooms. In addition, it also has the Auto Cleaning function, which prevents the formation of bacteria and molds.