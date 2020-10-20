Air conditioning can save energy with seawater

With average temperatures increasingly higher in the world, teams of engineers from several Brazilian universities are proposing an unprecedented solution to meet the growing needs of air conditioning in hot coastal cities: using cold water from the seabed to reduce energy costs .

In an article released today (20) on the Technological Innovation website, the team led by Professor Dorel Soares Ramos, from USP (University of Saulo) explains that the concept of air conditioning with sea water (ACAM) consists of pumping marine water from depths between 700 and 1,200 meters, with temperatures between 3 and 5ºC, for plants on the coast.

The sea water is pumped at high speed to the cooling loads of the plants, where the heat exchange occurs, and it returns more heated back to the ocean.

Advantages and disadvantages

The new technology is suitable for intertropical regions, where the demand for refrigeration remains high throughout the year, and ideal for being implemented on islands with short distances between the coast and the deep sea. In the case of cities located on the continent, the smaller the continental shelf, the lower the costs.

The ACAM system also has some environmental advantages, such as its reliability as a non-intermittent renewable cooling source, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from conventional refrigeration processes, as well as the reduction of water consumption.

The researchers also propose the combined operation between ACAM and hydrogen liquefaction plants, where the new technology could help to reduce energy consumption in the process of liquefying hydrogen by up to 10%.

However, despite the numerous advantages, scientists warn about the care that must be taken with the return of the heated water back to the sea, so that it does not impact coastal wildlife.



