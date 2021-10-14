Ailee Announces First Comeback Since Joining VIXX’s Ravi Agency

Ailee has announced the comeback that fans have been waiting for.

Right at midnight on October 14, the agency’s social media account THE L1VE released a teaser and the schedule for the release of Ailee’s latest album.

Based on this schedule, Ailee will release her third full solo album titled ‘AMY’ on October 27, 2021 at 18:00 KST.

This will be Ailee’s first comeback since joining THE L1VE, an agency founded by VIXX’s Ravi.

Through his Instagram account, Ravi also uploaded a poster and announced Ailee’s comeback schedule.