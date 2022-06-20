AI: The Somnium Files – review of the nirvanA – Mad, Criminal Brilliance initiative

AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative occupies an unenviable position, continuing the game that most impressed with its innovations and bizarre interpretations of the criminal case. The second iteration never has the same surprise factor as the first, which means that the first order of the nirvanA initiative — presenting a case even more intriguing than the Cyclops serial murders in the previous game—should land.

Fortunately, the first ten minutes of the game are as fascinating as a criminal mystery, when Mizuki immediately rushes to murder, which not only seems unlikely — it seems completely impossible, even in such a technologically advanced world as the one in which AI: The Somnium Files takes place. The nirvanA Initiative follows the discovery of the Half Body case, where a mysterious phenomenon drops half of a human body into the lap of unsuspecting quiz participants. This is a case that takes place on two timelines — and in two halves of the original body — in which the two main characters step into the role that Date occupies in the first title: Mizuki, Date’s adopted daughter and Aiba’s heiress; and Ryuki, an investigator with his own AI ball named Tama.

The actual gameplay of AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative takes what made the original game great and expands it, which is welcome. With all the innovations of the first game, some refinement was required in how its extensive history intersected with the real mechanisms of the gameplay. Here, investigations still involve Psyncer using his AI-Ball to explore crime scenes in search of clues before diving into the memories of the person of interest to unravel more of the story in their dream. The world of each item is just as fascinating as the previous one, with trippy visuals and cheeky jokes in the game even in the most tense moments.

The new additions to the nirvanA Initiative do the hard work both to keep the story fresh and to keep the pace up. Wink Psync is a fast Psyncer tool that allows you to quickly and shallowly dive into the subject’s psyche during a conversation, opening up new possibilities for detecting clues. Virtual reality allows Mizuki or Ryuki to reconstruct the crime scene in their mind to try to uncover more complex clues. Truth Reenactment allows Psyncer and his AI-Ball to act out the crime as they understood it, piecing together the available clues to help establish a timeline.

All these inclusions make the case deeper and more diverse, and the paths open up several time frames in the return of the flowchart from the first game, which allows players to review situations and make choices with the available information in order to finally get the whole story. Somniums, the dreamscapes that make up the majority of investigations using Psyncing, now also have verticality — there is still something to explore, and this allows you to find some clever hidden clues.

While AI: The Somnium Files – the nirvanA initiative – is an incredible experience, it might not be worth watching on the Nintendo Switch. While this is fine, during our walkthrough we encountered several frame rate drops during scenes that relied on effects such as explosions — it wasn’t enough to completely drag the game down, but it felt choppy, which is especially noticeable given the cinematic feel of so much of the nirvanA Initiative presentation. A first-day patch is available for launch, designed to fix the stability and performance of the game, so this problem may not even exist by the time players are elbow-deep in the suspect’s Somnium, but if so, it needs to be monitored. .

This performance may be the only real flaw present in the nirvanA Initiative. The sound, plot, voice acting and characters range from funny inclusions to show stealers in some cases with a lot of spoilers, while the gameplay has retained the strengths of Somnium Files, making noticeable improvements across the board. Individual settings, such as costumes and a tamagotchi-style mini-game, just add to the number of things that can be done in a game that already perfectly attracts the viewer’s attention.

While anyone who loves detective games, visual novels, or the often whimsical plot quirks of Spike Chunsoft games will find a lot of fun in AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative, it really is a game that no one should miss. . The combination of maddening puzzles with satisfying solutions, a story as strange as it is excellent, and characters who make an unforgettable impression makes NirvanA Initiative a worthy continuation of one of the best hits for sleep over the past few years. AI: The Somnium Files – The nirvanA initiative works very hard to keep your eyes always focused on it, and the reward is a roller coaster ride that is excellent from start to finish.

Fortunately, the first ten minutes of the game are as fascinating as a criminal mystery, when Mizuki immediately rushes to murder, which not only seems unlikely — it seems completely impossible, even in such a technologically advanced world as the one in which AI: The Somnium Files takes place. The nirvanA Initiative follows the discovery of the Half Body case, where a mysterious phenomenon drops half of a human body into the lap of unsuspecting quiz participants. This is a case that takes place on two timelines — and in two halves of the original body — in which the two main characters step into the role that Date occupies in the first title: Mizuki, Date’s adopted daughter and Aiba’s heiress; and Ryuki, an investigator with his own AI ball named Tama.

The actual gameplay of AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative takes what made the original game great and expands it, which is welcome. With all the innovations of the first game, some refinement was required in how its extensive history intersected with the real mechanisms of the gameplay. Here, investigations still involve Psyncer using his AI-Ball to explore crime scenes in search of clues before diving into the memories of the person of interest to unravel more of the story in their dream. The world of each item is just as fascinating as the previous one, with trippy visuals and cheeky jokes in the game even in the most tense moments.

The new additions to the nirvanA Initiative do the hard work both to keep the story fresh and to keep the pace up. Wink Psync is a fast Psyncer tool that allows you to quickly and shallowly dive into the subject’s psyche during a conversation, opening up new possibilities for detecting clues. Virtual reality allows Mizuki or Ryuki to reconstruct the crime scene in their mind to try to uncover more complex clues. Truth Reenactment allows Psyncer and his AI-Ball to act out the crime as they understood it, piecing together the available clues to help establish a timeline.

All these inclusions make the case deeper and more diverse, and the paths open up several time frames in the return of the flowchart from the first game, which allows players to review situations and make choices with the available information in order to finally get the whole story. Somniums, the dreamscapes that make up the majority of investigations using Psyncing, now also have verticality — there is still something to explore, and this allows you to find some clever hidden clues.

While AI: The Somnium Files – the nirvanA initiative – is an incredible experience, it might not be worth watching on the Nintendo Switch. While this is fine, during our walkthrough we encountered several frame rate drops during scenes that relied on effects such as explosions — it wasn’t enough to completely drag the game down, but it felt choppy, which is especially noticeable given the cinematic feel of so much of the nirvanA Initiative presentation. A first-day patch is available for launch, designed to fix the stability and performance of the game, so this problem may not even exist by the time players are elbow-deep in the suspect’s Somnium, but if so, it needs to be monitored. .

This performance may be the only real flaw present in the nirvanA Initiative. The sound, plot, voice acting and characters range from funny inclusions to show stealers in some cases with a lot of spoilers, while the gameplay has retained the strengths of Somnium Files, making noticeable improvements across the board. Individual settings, such as costumes and a tamagotchi-style mini-game, just add to the number of things that can be done in a game that already perfectly attracts the viewer’s attention.

While anyone who loves detective games, visual novels, or the often whimsical plot quirks of Spike Chunsoft games will find a lot of fun in AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative, it really is a game that no one should miss. . The combination of maddening puzzles with satisfying solutions, a story as strange as it is excellent, and characters who make an unforgettable impression makes NirvanA Initiative a worthy continuation of one of the best hits for sleep over the past few years. AI: The Somnium Files – The nirvanA initiative works very hard to keep your eyes always focused on it, and the reward is a roller coaster ride that is excellent from start to finish.