AI: The Somnium Files – NirvanA Initiative – All Eyeball Locations in Tokiko’s Somnium

By exploring Tokiko’s Somnium in AI: The Somnium Files – NirvanA Initiative, players can discover five eyeballs. Eyeballs serve as a collectible item in the NirvanA Initiative, which the protagonist may encounter while exploring Somnia, the dream worlds that exist in the subconscious of a person. Using the Psync Machine, players can dive into the subject’s Somnium and interact with his mind to uncover valuable information in this detective-style game, including collectibles such as Eyeball.

Those who have played the NirvanA Initiative prequel, AI: The Somnium Files, will learn that the Eyeballs hidden in Chikara’s Somnium resemble Aiba, an artificial intelligence that once inhabited the Date, and now resides in Mizuki’s left eye socket. Accordingly, these collectibles should be moderately distinguishable from the rest of the colorful and high-contrast medium of the Somnium. By collecting these eyeballs in AI: The Somnium Files – NirvanA Initiative, players will receive dream albums and unlockable costumes.

Although the Eyeballs have no effect on the main plot, players can find all the Eyeballs in Chikara’s Somnia and in the rest of Somnia to unlock the “Corneal Collector”, a secret achievement that makes the player a “master of hide and seek”. strive.” Let’s assume that the players have ever missed the Eyeball during the passage. In this case, they can always replay the investigation to make sure that this anime detective game has all the collectibles they don’t want to miss.

Every Eyeball in Tokiko Somnium In NirvanA Initiative

Tokiko, the president of the Japanese branch of Naixatloz, is familiar with Gene Furuei, the first victim of serial murders in AI: The Somnium Files – NirvanA Initiative. Accordingly, players must explore Tokiko’s Somnium to uncover the secrets of the person she threatened. By completing this investigation, players can find the following eyeballs in the abyss of her mind:

Eyeball 1: Before deciphering two books and finding a joint, approach Tokiko sitting at her desk. Examine the back of her chair to find the first eyeball. Eyeball 2: After you swim out of the second room, check behind Tokiko’s chair as before to find the second Eyeball in the same position as the first. Eyeball 3: After floating out of the third room in Tokiko’s office, explore the same spot behind her chair to find the third Eyeball collectible in this detective anime title. Eyeball 4: During the Somnium investigation, players will enter Tokiko’s office again, but this time everything will be vertical. Swim down to the same spot behind her chair to get the fourth eye. Eye 5: In the last red area with a large symbol, make a 180-degree turn and swim for a few seconds to find the last enlarged eye.