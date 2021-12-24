AI Is The Top Bet For Cybersecurity In 2022

Cybersecurity: Driven by social distancing, the home office became a reality during the height of the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, home networks have become the main target of cyber attacks, as they do not have the same protection as corporate security systems.

To help other companies protect themselves and plan digital security actions in the next year, security company PSafe released cybersecurity trends in 2022. Among the highlights, the biggest bet is the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the processes of protection.

How can artificial intelligence help?

According to the security company, artificial intelligence is already used for planning coups and carrying out invasions. As a result, security solutions will have to adapt to the scenario and increasingly adopt protection tools that use machine learning and deep learning.

PSafe exemplifies this type of technology with the company’s dfndr enterprise service. The tool performs a behavioral analysis of possible threats, blocking possible attacks even before they reach the device.