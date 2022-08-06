Ahsoka shows Luke and Leia a hologram of Anakin Skywalker on a new fan poster

Ahsoka Tano shows Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa a hologram of their father on the new fan poster of the Disney+ spin-off series Ahsoka. Several previously animated characters appeared in the Star Wars show on Disney+. While in Boba Fett’s Book, Cade Bane battled his titular bounty hunter, in the second season of The Mandalorian, “Clone Wars” and “Rebels” Bo-Katan Krayz (Kathy Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian — Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan. which now gets its own TV series with live actors.

The controversies in recent Disney/Lucasfilm feature films and the success of “Mandalorian” have led to the emergence of many upcoming “Star Wars” TV shows, one of which is Ahsoka. In Mandalorian, it was revealed that Ahsoka was looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was the main antagonist Rebels and whose fate is linked to the Jedi Ezra Bridger. In the Rebels epilogue, Ahsoka meets Sabine Ren (played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo in Ahsoka) to find Ezra. The action takes place five years after The Return of the Jedi, Ahsoka must follow her main character in the aforementioned quest and have many familiar faces.

Artist Render Driver recently shared several drawings on Instagram in which Ahsoka, Luke and Leia admire the hologram of the siblings’ father, Anakin Skywalker. The piece serves as a hypothetical poster for the show, hinting at Togrut’s relationship with the Skywalkers.

Dawson last appeared as Ahsoka in Chapter 6 of Boba Fett’s Book, where Dean Jarin visited a mysterious planet where Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, trained Groga. After Ahsoka advised Mando not to visit his surrogate foundling, she also stopped by Luke to tell him that he was just like his father, and this was the first time Ahsoka and Luke interacted on screen. Before Boba Fett’s Book, it was unclear if Luke and Ahsoka knew about each other. Given the resonant relationship between Ahsoka and Anakin in the Clone Wars, longtime fans are probably interested in seeing more interactions between Ahsoka and the children of her former, fallen master.

Rumor has it that after the role of Hayden Christensen as Anakin/Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the actor appears in Ahsoka through memories, visions, or perhaps even a hologram. However, while Mark Hamill, who has aged with the help of computer graphics, may continue to appear in the Star Wars show, recreating the image of the late Carrie Fisher is probably less likely. However, Ahsoka may further strengthen her bond with the Skywalkers when the series is released sometime next year.