Ahsoka: Sabine Wren May Appear in Star Wars Franchise Series

Ahsoka: Lucasfilm may be looking for an actress for the role of Sabine Wren in the live-action series Ahsoka. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources connected to the studio claim that the character will be in the first season of the series. No more specific information was reported. So far, neither Lucasfilm nor Disney have confirmed the information.

Remember that both characters appear in Star Wars: Rebels and at the end of the animation they set off in search of Ezra Bridger. If the information is confirmed, it may indicate some possible paths the series should follow. Furthermore, the information also suggests that live-action may be directly connected with Rebels.

So far, only Rosario Dawson is confirmed in Ahsoka. The actress will reprise the role she took on in season two of The Mandalorian. The character first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan. Over the seasons, Ahsoka has become one of the most popular characters on the series, which has boosted her participation in Rebels and current live-actions.

Ahsoka will be released by Disney+ and so far does not have a release date.