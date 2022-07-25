AHS: Hidden detail of the shelter makes Sister Jude’s story more tragic

Each season of “American Horror Story” is filled with details that elevate the plot and in many cases make the characters’ stories more tragic, as happened in “Asylum” with Sister Jude (Jessica Lang) when she was sent to Briarcliff. The success of the horror genre in recent years has not been exclusive to the big screen, as there have also been several successful horror TV shows in the field of television. One of the most popular is “American Horror Story”, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchak, which has been going on for ten seasons and is considered.

“American Horror Story” is a horror anthology, so each season is treated as a separate mini-series. However, as the series progressed, references and appearances of other characters and events appeared in different seasons, giving way to the universe associated with AHS. Each season covers a different horror theme and setting, such as haunted houses (Killer House) and circuses (Freak Show), while others also include terrifying creatures and characters such as witches (Coven) and vampires (Hotel and Double Movie). “American Horror Story” has been in existence for 10 seasons, and the season that is still considered the best in the series is “Asylum”, in which viewers went to the Briarcliff Estate to explore the many horrors that occurred inside.

American Horror Story: Asylum is set in the 1960s and tells the stories of some of Briarcliff’s employees, such as Sister Jude Martin (Jessica Lang), Sister Mary Eunice (Lily Rabe) and Dr. Arthur Arden (James Cromwell). his most famous cellmates, especially Keith Walker (Evan Peters), Grace Bertrand (Lizzie Brochet) and Lana Winters (Sarah Paulson), also deal with additional plots involving aliens and a serial killer known as Bloody Face. Sister Jude has gone from antagonist to one of the victims of the horrors she has encouraged for years, and her patient’s number has a hidden meaning that makes her story even more tragic.

AHS: Asylum – The Hidden Meaning of Sister Jude’s Patient Number

When the public met Sister Jude Martin, she was the stern senior nun of Briarcliff, responsible for management and discipline. Sister Jude was the one who interrogated Keith when he arrived, as he was accused of being Bloody, and she was also responsible for Lana being placed in a shelter, as she tricked her partner Wendy into signing the papers. Sister Jude has undergone great changes after a number of events, including learning that the girl she believes she killed in a drunk driving accident is alive, and decided to put an end to all the horrors in Briarcliff. However, she was charged with the murder of Frank McCann (committed by Mary Eunice’s sister, Arden and cellmate Lee Emmerson) and became an inmate of the Briarcliff Estate. Jude is referred to as patient G-2573, which, according to a fan on Reddit, has a hidden meaning that makes Jude’s story more tragic because it shows that she should not have been placed in a shelter.

According to the author of the post, when G-2573 is entered into the online dictionary of the King James Bible, it refers to the Greek word “Kals”, which means “beautiful, noble, strong and sane”. Jude had all these qualities, although they manifested at various points throughout AHS: Asylum, but her strength was present from beginning to end. This hidden meaning in Jude’s patient number also shows that she shouldn’t have been connected to Briarcliff, and, after all, it was her power that helped her survive and allowed her to heal when she was taken away by a Whale years later. There are many subtle details and hidden meanings in American Horror Story: Asylum, and some of them, such as Jude’s patient number, add an additional layer of tragedy to the characters’ stories.