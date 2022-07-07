AHS Coven – Explanation of the abilities of each main character

American Horror Story: Coven introduced a group of witches and other magic users who not always use their powers for good, and here are the powers of each main character in Coven. The horror genre has gone through a successful run in recent years but not just on the big screen but on television as well, with many TV shows either adapting other horror works or presenting new stories. One of the most popular horror TV series is American Horror Story, an anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Although every season of American Horror Story is a self-contained story, as the show has progressed, different events and characters have been referenced or appeared in other seasons, making way for an AHS connected universe. Each season of AHS covers a different horror theme and setting, such as a haunted house (Murder House), circuses (Freak Show), and even the end of the world in the season appropriately titled Apocalypse, and in the third season, viewers met a group of witches and other magic users in American Horror Story: Coven.

Set in New Orleans, in 2013, AHS: Coven follows a group of witches descended from Salem and led by Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange), the Supreme. The coven is in danger as they’re being targeted by witch hunters and a powerful voodoo priestess, all while Fiona is dying of cancer and seeking a way to reach immortality and continue being the coven’s Supreme. Each member of the coven, as well as the voodoo priestess, has unique powers, and they all came in handy at some point in the season – here are the powers of each main character in AHS: Coven explained.

Fiona Goode

Fiona Goode is the mother of Cordelia and the Supreme of the coven at the beginning of AHS: Coven. However, Fiona was more into living a glamorous lifestyle than leading the coven, but she returned home to Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies with plans to rule the coven. Fiona was obsessed with eternal youth and used her powers to drain the life of others, but she ultimately died of cancer. As the Supreme, Fiona mastered all of the Seven Wonders, making her the most powerful witch, and so her powers included telekinesis, concilium (bending the will of others), hypnosis, memory manipulation, transmutation, descensum, vitalum vitalis, divination, pyrokinesis, and clairvoyance. Fiona was also highly skilled in casting spells, such as the sleep spell, a bankruptcy ritual, and the Papa Legba summoning spell.

Cordelia Goode

Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) is Fiona’s daughter and the Headmistress of Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies. Cordelia was left by Fiona at a very young age at the Academy, where she grew very close to Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), who became her mother figure. During her time as Headmistress, her main magical ability was potioncraft, and she was often seen in her garden gathering herbs for her potions, but once she became the Supreme, she mastered the Seven Wonders, and she was said to be the most powerful witch in the world. In addition to that, when she became blind as a result of an attack from a witch hunter, she gained the gift of the Sight, which is the ability to see the past, present, and future by coming in direct contact with a person or object related to that moment.

Zoe Benson

Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga) is an instructor and former student at Miss Robichaux’s Academy and a member of Cordelia’s coven. After unintentionally killing her boyfriend while having sex, Zoe is sent to Cordelia’s school to learn how to master her powers and more, as her main power was Black Widow: the ability to kill someone by causing fatal hemorrhages through sexual intercourse. Zoe mastered six of the Seven Wonders (pyrokinesis wasn’t one of them), and she also was skilled in spellcraft and power negation, the latter being the ability to cancel out someone else’s magic or voodoo curse.

Madison Montgomery

Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) is also a student at Miss Robichaux’s Academy as well as a former actress. Madison’s main power was telekinesis, which she used to flip the car where the frat boys that raped her were. At one point, Fiona believed Madison was the next Supreme and killed her, but Madison was later resurrected by Zoe and the rest. Madison also mastered all of the Seven Wonders except one (divination) and had the abilities of aura detection, spellcraft, and potioncraft.

Misty Day

Misty Day (Lily Rabe) is a witch who lived in a swamp before joining Miss Robichaux’s Academy and getting proper training (for a while). Misty Day’s story was heartbreaking, as she was seen as a necromancer and thus a threat by the people of her community, and so she was burned alive. Misty resurrected herself and spent years living in the swamps, and she helped Zoe and Madison resurrect and take care of Kyle (Evan Peters). Misty’s main magical power is resurgence, which is the ability to bring the dead back to life, which is how she was able to come back after being burned alive. Misty mastered four of the Seven Wonders (telekinesis, concilium, transmutation, and divination), and she was also skilled in spellcraft, potioncraft, and chlorokinesis (the ability to control plant life)

Queenie

Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) is a former student and now instructor at Miss Robichaux’s Academy, and unlike the rest of the coven, she shared blood with the Salem witches and the voodoo tribe. Queenie’s defining power was injury transference, the magical ability to transfer one’s injuries and pain onto someone else while not enduring the pain and damage herself, thus making her a living voodoo doll. Queenie mastered five of the Seven Wonders (telekinesis, concilium, transmutation, divination, and descensum), and she also had abilities in spellcraft and silver bullet immunity.

Nan

Nan (Jamie Brewer) is a student at Miss Robichaux’s Academy whose main ability was clairvoyance, and she could also get into the minds of others. Nan mastered three of the Seven Wonders (divination, telekinesis, and concilium), was also skilled in spellcraft, and was shown to be able to use transmutation but only after she died. Nan was killed by Fiona and Marie Laveau (Angela Bassett), who drowned her in the bathtub because she knew too much about the latter’s deals with Papa Legba, and she ended up joining the latter in the afterlife.

Marie Laveau

Marie Laveau is a voodoo queen and enemy of Fiona Goode. Marie reached immortality through a deal with Papa Legba, in which she would give him her soul and perform a service for him once a year. As a voodoo priestess, Marie has the abilities of telekinesis, pyrokinesis, divination, transmutation, illusion manipulation, and voodoo spellcraft and potioncraft. In addition to that, Marie has the ability of “war cry”, which is emitting an eerie scream that causes those who hear it to turn on one another.