Ahead of Thor 4, Chris Hemsworth recalls Thor’s landing and how he beat younger brother Liam for the role

The Marvel cinematic universe is now so full of actors that, it would seem, almost all major Hollywood stars appeared in it. The cast of “Thor: Love and Thunder” itself is a who’s who of the big names. But in the early days, Marvel didn’t have all the money in the world, so they basically hired unknown actors and eventually turned them into stars. One of these stars is Chris Hemsworth, who became Thor, although there could have been another Hemsworth in this role.

In an interview with Wired, Chris Hemsworth said that his first audition for the role of Thor, according to him, was “lame”, but his brother Liam was very close to getting the role. In the end, it seemed that Liam was too young for the role, but it opened the door for his older brother to come back into the frame. Chris Hemsworth explains…

My younger brother was auditioning, and he was very close to it – he got to the last five people. And then I didn’t get it. And they are: “Look, he’s cool, but a little young.” Then my manager said, “Well, he has an older brother,” it was me, I came back, listened to him a few times and just got a different attitude. Maybe I had a little more motivation than my younger brother, and I didn’t.

Chris Hemsworth has already said that he almost lost the role of Thor to Liam. As an older brother, I can appreciate how the worldview can change when a younger brother achieves more success in this area. This can certainly increase motivation. However, Chris Hemsworth says his younger brother almost got the role of Thor isn’t the only reason he was elsewhere for his second audition. He’s also just done more in Hollywood, including a small but important role in the “Star Trek” reboot, and has become more confident for the second time. Hemsworth continues…

I also did a couple of films between those two auditions, so I had a little more experience and confidence in what I was going to do. I was so excited. I had a little hesitation— it was a six-picture deal, and did I want to be locked up and typecast as one character? Then I said, “You don’t have a choice, so shut up.” And I pushed that voice aside and said, “Yeah.” and after this first film there was to be a sequel.

Casting types and superhero roles were often combined, and Chris Hemsworth did not hide that he was worried about it. This first phase of the MCU was dedicated to creating the Avengers Initiative, something that no one was sure would work, and this was reflected in the concept of the films themselves, creating a cinematic universe in a way that no one had tried before. No one was sure it would work, but it definitely worked. This brought us to the moment when Chris Hemsworth is starring in Thor: Love and Thunder, the first of the MCU actors to receive a solo fourth film. It certainly worked for him.