Ahead of its competitor for AMD Radeon RX 6800 mining!

In the mining news coming for AMD Radeon RX 6800, it is stated that it makes a difference to its opponent. The graphics card market is closely followed by the game world and the mining world. Thanks to this, some models are also developed for mining purposes. AMD’s remarkable model is 50 percent ahead of its rival NVIDIA graphics card in speed.

The model, which has a 2250 MHz boost operating speed and 2015 MHz game mode operating speed, draws attention with its 16 GB GDDR6 memory. The graphics card, whose memory speed was announced as 512 GB per second, was able to give high performance in heavy loads.

In front of NVIDIA RTX 3090 for AMD Radeon RX 6800 mining

According to some reports, AMD’s model has surpassed the NVIDIA RTX 3090, as stated in the title. There is a difference of 50 percent in the examination between the models according to the leaks. In the information published by Videocards, the amount of cryptocurrency mining that can be obtained daily for both graphics cards was shared.

According to this share, AMD Radeon RX 6800 generates $ 5 per day with mining. This amount is around 152 dollars per month. However, when the values ​​for the NVIDIA RTX 3090 are examined, there is an amount of 3.37 dollars in daily income and 103 dollars in monthly income.

When this is the case, it is seen that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 yields around 50 percent more. This may be the number one reason for the choice of crypto money miners.

For crypto money mining, graphics cards are required 24/7. However, the processing power of graphics cards is important for crypto.



