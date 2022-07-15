Ahead of “Bad Guys 4” with Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Joins Another fresh Vet Prince for a New wild TV Show

The year 2022 promises to be very fruitful for Martin Lawrence and his fans, as the actor is not only preparing a thriller about serial killers with John Malkovich, but also took part in a previously considered impossible sitcom about Martin’s reunion. together with his former partner in the film Tisha Campbell. Now that “Bad Guys 4” is reportedly still in the process after a possible hiatus due to the controversy over Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars, Lawrence will join one of Smith’s former co-stars on the Prince of Beverly Hills in a unique new series called “Demascus.”

Created by playwright Tyrance Arvel Chisholm, “Damascus” will be a sci-fi series with a comedic bent, which is pretty new territory for Lawrence, even if it won’t be like “The Jetsons” or something like that. The plot centers on a titled 33—year-old black man (played by Hamilton’s veterinarian and former “Station 19” star Okjerite Onaodovan) who uses a new technology that allows him to experience various iterations of his life, presumably in the style of Sliding Doors.

Damascus finds herself on an intriguing path of self-discovery, with a coming-of-age story that will span multiple genres as she delves not only into the protagonist’s sense of identity, but also into the feelings of other black men. Martin Lawrence’s character is probably quite supportive of this idea, as Deadline reports that he is taking on a recurring role in portraying the irascible Uncle Magpie. Despite his poor health, which clearly affected his health, Uncle Fortieth considers himself the head of the family, even if no one fully shares this idea.

Martin Lawrence will join Janet Hubert, who played the famous role of O.G. Aunt Viv in the first seasons of the TV series “The Fresh Prince of Beverly Hills” along with Will Smith and others. The turmoil that led to and was caused by her departure from the show was highlighted and somewhat resolved when she and Smith discussed the situation for the HBO Max Fresh Prince reunion special, and the two actors are supposedly on good terms now. (To the point that she was “so proud” of him after he slapped Chris Rock for that joke about G.I. Jane 2.)

In any case, we hope that Lawrence and Hubert will spend some time together telling silly and embarrassing stories about Will Smith, which they can later joke about in an interview. If there was a TV show more suitable for Smith’s cameo, I do not know what it is. (You could say Bel-Air, but don’t.)

“Damascus” is being created as a limited series of six episodes through AMC studios for the linear TV channel and streaming platform AMC+. It was filmed back in February with a direct order for the series, with “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad” executive producer Mark Johnson as a key performer behind the scenes. Tyrrance Arvel Chisholm and Kirk Moore (“13 Reasons Why”, “American Crime”) will take on the duties of co-showrunner.

Although Martin Lawrence began his career on television with “What’s Happening Now!” Partners with Kelsey Grammer. He is obviously much more prolific as a movie star, as his TV roles are equal to the number of “Bad Guys” movies that have been released so far. In October 2021, there were reports that Lawrence was to head a new series about a father of five children pursuing his dream of becoming a comedian, but it is unclear at what stage of development the Topic Studios project is.

Fans of Martin from Fox would undoubtedly like to see a revival in one form or another, especially after the reunion of Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne and Tichina Arnold together in the sitcom’s apartment. And while it’s technically possible, since the actors don’t say it will never happen, the death of Thomas’ co-star Mikal Ford in 2016 makes it unlikely.

But fans can definitely get ready to see Martin Lawrence on the small screen again in Demask, and be sure to visit our 2022 TV premiere schedule, waiting for further updates.