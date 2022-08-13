Ahead of Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa recalls his honest reaction when Zack Snyder offered him the role of a DC hero

Aquaman looks good on Jason Momoa. But let’s be honest, when the actor first got the role, it was a bit unexpected. At the time, Momoa was best known for playing the furious warlord of Game of Thrones, Khal Drogo, which made his role as a major league superhero like the King of Atlantis somewhat unexpected. And on the eve of the release of the long-awaited sequel, Momoa recalled his honest reaction when he was first offered the role by Zack Snyder.

Jason Momoa was cast as a water Justice League member in the summer of 2014 to play a cameo role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, at a time when Zack Snyder was planting seeds for his now-defunct “Snyderverse.” After recently reflecting on the fact that he is Aquaman from DC, the actor shared this:

When Zack told me he wanted me to play Aquaman, I thought, “What? This is the furthest [from what I was thinking] I’ve ever been.” Then he posted it and I thought: “Why can’t it be someone of Polynesian origin?”

During a conversation with GQ magazine, the actor talks about a life that loves water, and recalls how as a child he took a long bus ride to the Florida Keys to study at a marine biology camp. In addition, he said his father was “always in the water” and he idolized him and all his uncles and cousins for surfing. The actor took part in the Young Rescuers Program and was about to enroll in the marine biology program at the University of Hawaii before he got his first acting role in the Rescuers of Malibu in Hawaii, in which he played a key role in 44 episodes. In other words, the role is actually perfect for him.

And yet neither Jason Momoa nor DC fans may have imagined that he would become a version of the hero on the big screen. Currently, this makes sense, given that we have now seen how he owns this role, and the actor really carries it with responsibility. When he’s not involved in the physically demanding filming of James Wan’s Aquaman, the actor often uses his platform to be an ocean activist and fight for the preservation of Mauna Kea, a sacred spiritual place for native Hawaiians. Momoa also said this in a recent interview:

Aquaman is the most ridiculed superhero in the world. But it is amazing to be able to convey information about what is happening to our planet. It’s not some story that’s told over and over again, [it’s] a movie about what’s happening right now, but in a fantasy world.

After becoming Aquaman, Jason Momoa had to deal with the constant jokes about fish that accompany his role as a hero. But the way the actor took on the role certainly made the general audience take the DC character more seriously and see him as a formidable member of the Justice League and the main force of the greater DC universe.

Arthur Curry’s next appearance will be in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is among the upcoming DC films to be released in theaters in 2023. The film will again star Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman and others. in his folded throw. And as we recently learned, there will be a return of Ben Affleck’s Batman. The sequel is scheduled for release on March 17. Ahead of the release, you can watch the original by subscribing to HBO Max.