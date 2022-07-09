AGT: Jackie Evancho admitted that she has osteoporosis

Opera singer Jackie Evancho said that she has osteoporosis, a disease that developed after anorexia, an eating disorder with which she struggled since adolescence. Jackie first entered the music scene after participating in the show America’s Got Talent when she was 10 years old. Jackie auditioned via YouTube for the fifth season and was selected to participate in live performances. Her voice conquered AGT and the whole country, and she reached the final. Jackie took second place, finishing second behind soul singer Michael Grimm.

In 2020, Jackie appeared in the third season of the series “The Masked Singer”. Her costume in this show was Kitty, and she immediately liked the audience. Her goal was to show people that she was more than just a classical singer, so every week she performed pop songs by artists such as Ariana Grande, Celine Dion and Amy Winehouse. Jackie was exposed on the 13th week of the competition, taking fifth place. Jackie had a connection with Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, as he also hosted AGT when she was a member.

In an interview with People, Jackie revealed that she is currently struggling with osteoporosis caused by anorexia, a condition in which bones weaken. Jackie was involved in a car accident, as a result of which she had two broken bones, which she called “abnormal”, which prompted her to see a doctor. She said: “That’s how I found out that my eating problems led to osteoporosis. So now I’m 22 years old and I have osteoporosis.” According to Dr. Susan Albers, who also gave an interview to People, people with eating disorders often develop osteoporosis.

Jackie opened up about her struggle with anorexia, saying, “I’m still struggling, but I’m struggling, which is good because a year ago I completely gave up, and it’s so dark and painful.” Jackie is working on her ninth album Carousel of Time, which she plans to release in September. The singer immerses herself in her music and uses it to create “something beautiful out of something painful.” Jackie says she’s in a much better place now and is ready to make some changes in her life.

It is never easy for children to be the center of attention, as it was with Jackie when she was 10 years old. Her music touched millions of people when she competed in 2010, and it still resonates years later. What is most admired about Jackie is how open she is in her struggle and how determined she is to make the necessary changes in her life. While she continues to fight, the graduate of AGT and Masked Singer serves as a source of inspiration for young people around the world who may face something similar.