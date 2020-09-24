Agreement for Suárez was $ 7 million as variant

Barcelona announced, during the early hours of Thursday in Spain, that it has reached an agreement to transfer Uruguayan international striker Luis Suárez to Atlético de Madrid for $ 7 million in variables.

Suárez leaves the Barça team, after six seasons, as the third highest scorer in the club’s history (198 goals) and thirteen titles in his record: 1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 4 Leagues, 4 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups.



