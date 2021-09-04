Agency Announces Ahn Yujin ex IZ * ONE Positive for COVID-19

Starship Entertainment, the agency of one of the former members of the girl group IZ*ONE, Ahn Yujin, announced the artist’s current health condition.

On September 4, 2021, the agency said that Ahn Yujin will undergo self-quarantine due to being positive for COVID-19.

Because of this, Ahn Yujin who is the MC of the SBS music program, ‘Inkigayo’ will be taking a temporary break from his schedule.

“Hello. This is Starship Entertainment. Our artist Ahn Yujin has received a positive test for COVID-19 during self-quarantine. On August 28, after the external staff tested positive, he received a PCR test because he had run into staff. On the morning of August 29, he received a negative result and has been self-quarantined, in accordance with precautionary measures for those who have been in close contact with a confirmed case. During quarantine, he tested himself using self-diagnosis test and because he had checked his health on September 3, he had symptoms of fever and respiratory pain since morning and after reporting it to the center, he received a PCR test and got a positive test result on the morning of the 4th September. He is currently taking the necessary actions as per the precautionary rules. We apologize for causing many people to worry. We will do our best to keep the precautionary rules and help our artists recover as quickly as possible,” explained the agency.

Meanwhile, previously Jang Wonyoung, who is also a former member of IZ*ONE, has undergone self-quarantine because he is also positive for COVID-19.