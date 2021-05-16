Ageless: 93-Year-Old Youtuber Shows He Likes Racing Games

Youtuber: It has become common to find youtubers on the net who enjoy different genres of games with different ages. However, we believe that the chance that you will find one who is 93 years old is really low – but it exists.

The character who illustrates this news is a resident of Japan and worked as a taxi driver and truck driver between the 60s and 90s, his favorite vehicle being the Mazda Savanna RX7 – and with the help of technology, today he makes videos showing his virtual driving in this car and in some others thanks to the games.

Check out some videos below:

So, do you think he does well on the virtual tracks (even more using a manual shift configuration)? Leave your message in the space below for comments.