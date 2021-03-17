Age of Empires to star in digital fan event on April 10

Both Age of Empires IV and the definitive editions of the second and third installments will be present in streaming.

Followers of strategy and Age of Empires have a new appointment on the calendar. Microsoft has announced the Age of Empires: Fan Preview event, a streaming that will last half an hour and will be broadcast on April 10. Those interested can follow all the news through the official website, but also Twitch, Facebook Live or the Xbox channel on YouTube. After the event and for a week, the celebration will continue with a digital experience at AgeEmpires.com.

According to the Microsoft press release, the fourth installment of the saga will be present during the event. In fact, new gameplay, civilizations and more details about the campaigns will be shown. At the same time, there will be news for players of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition.

Hours in Spain and Latin America

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 12:00 hours

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 11:00 am

Nicaragua: at 11:00 am

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 2:00 p.m.