Age of Empires IV Wins Trailer Focused On Historical Weapon; Check Out!

Microsoft released, this Tuesday (24), during Gamescom, an unpublished trailer for Age of Empires IV. The video tells a bit of the history of trebuchet, also known as trebuchet.

Check out the production below.

The historical weapon from the Middle Ages was used by the production to modulate mechanics and physics within the game itself. The presentation of the video, which featured comments from developers, was made inside the Xbox Stream.

Age of Empires IV will be released on October 28 exclusively for PC.