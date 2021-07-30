Age of Empires IV Wins Hundred Years War Campaign Trailer

Age of Empires IV: This Wednesday (28), Microsoft released a new trailer for Age of Empires IV focusing on the Hundred Years War campaign.

The campaign in question will give players the opportunity to participate in clashes under the control of Joan of Arc, which aims to save France from the control of opposing troops.

See the new trailer for the game below:

Age of Empires IV will be released exclusively for PC on October 28th and it is already known that, among its new features, it should receive the World Editor in early 2022, as well as tutorials and a full story mode. In total there will be 45 missions comprising a total of 500 years of history.