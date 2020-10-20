Age of Empires III Definitive Edition, analysis

Microsoft’s famous strategy franchise returns with all the artillery ahead. A return to the present day that dignifies the original and enhances it for newcomers to the matter.

Just two weeks ago we were around talking about Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition through first impressions. Microsoft gave us the possibility to play a large part of the game, enough time to draw all possible conclusions, more if possible if the original title was played. Now we have the opportunity to talk about him without reservation.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition arrives on the market with a vitola ahead: that of dignifying a delivery that was always less remembered than the first two. To do this, it relies on three edges: a renewed technical and graphic aspect, a careful sound and a compendium full of content and some new inclusions. We tell you all about it.

Notify the metropolis

We had in the preview of early October that one of the things that had caught our attention the most had to do with the game’s launch message, which highlighted the changes made to have greater historical fidelity. At this point, we are not going to ask for realism in a game that allows you to put tropo hundred units inside a canoe, but it is appreciated, of course, that the development team has made those changes to achieve the greatest possible historical plausibility.

From here, and as we said in the opening paragraphs, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is based on three pillars, and the first of them has to do with the graphic and technical section. The work done by Tantalus Media, Forgotten Empires, and Xbox Game Studios is beyond remarkable. While the remastered versions of the previous two titles could pale more in some respects, the fact that this third installment is newer has benefited to take advantage of the existing textures.

It is not that the graphic section is at the level of the latest installments of Total War, for example, but it does have a facelift more typical of these years than of its launch a decade and a half ago. Of course, we have to respect some of those old aspects that have not been remastered, see the animations or some other rather “peculiar” physics.

On the other hand, we must also keep a certain “but” to the fact that the artificial intelligence of the units is identical to that of its time, that is, it gets stuck at some points, it opts for more complicated routes instead of taking the simple one , sometimes it does not detect the enemy unit to start firing when it wishes and a long etcetera already common in these parts.

It is one of lime and another of sand, see more accentuated when it is observed that the second pillar of the production is a remastered soundtrack that sounds scandal. Although the dubbing can be hit with some hits (very little, since the voices that may clash are balanced with those famous and well-known, more if possible at the moment), with the musical section there are the scores of yesteryear with the best current sound.



