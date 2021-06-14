Age of Empires 4 Wins Gameplay and Release Date at E3 2021

Age of Empires 4: Microsoft released, this Sunday (13), during E3 2021, an exclusive trailer for Age of Empires IV. The images show details about the historical periods where the title will take place and details about the launch, which will take place on October 28 this year.

The title was officially unveiled in 2017, during Gamescom. It will be made available in Day One on the PC Game Pass and also via Steam. Check out the new video below.

So, what did you think of the trailer? Are you excited to play Age of Empires 4? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!