Age of Empires 4 will have information revealed in April

Age of Empires 4 was announced some time ago, but so far almost nothing has been shown or even revealed about the game. If you are in the group of people curious about information, it should appear at an event scheduled for the beginning of April.

On the 10th of next month, Microsoft is organizing an event for fans of the series, at 1:00 pm in Brasília time. It is expected to contain information regarding Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition, Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition and, of course, Age of Empires 4.

