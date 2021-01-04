Age of Empires 4: dev says he’s making ‘big progress’

In a note posted on the official website, Shannon Loftis, director of the World’s Edge studio, confirmed that progress in Age of Empires 4 is going well and that developers are already playing the game to improve the main aspects of “debugging, balancing and polishing. “.

Through a huge announcement about the Age of Empires franchise, Shannon Loftis took the opportunity to send a grateful New Year message to all fans of the saga, commenting on the importance of feedbacks in the forums and on the partnership between the studios and the gamer community.

The note also served to anticipate players about what to expect for the next plans, which include updates to the definitive versions of AoE 2 and 3 and the arrival of the long-awaited fourth canonical title.

“We are making great progress in Age of Empires 4. I don’t want to make you jealous, but we literally play this game every day – both in Washington and in Vancouver,” said the director. “RTS development is funny: it takes a while to build the separate systems (AI, economics, simulation, rendering, etc.), and then it takes a while for them to come together. But when they do, you suddenly have a game – a game that needs to be debugged, balanced and polished – beyond the core of the game that you know you’re going to release. And the best part is that it looks like an Age of Empires game. ”

So far, there is no confirmation of the expected date for the release of Age of Empires 4, so it remains to wait for more updates to access the news.



