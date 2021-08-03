Age of Empires 3: The African Royals DLC is Now Available

Age of Empires 3: Those who are having fun with Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition will have new things to enjoy thanks to the arrival of the DLC The African Royals, which brings two new kingdoms to the title: Ethiopians and Hausa.

Added to this, it was also reported that the game brings new Historical Battles, in addition to 15 new African maps, five new African indigenous civilizations to fight by your side and several achievements to obtain.

See a little of what the package in question has in the trailer that follows:

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition is available exclusively for computers.