Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition Coming

Age of Empires, one of the important productions of the strategy genre, is getting a new member. According to the statements made by the developer team, the Definitive Edition version for Age of Empires 3 will be available to players as of October 15.

The legend of Age of Empires, one of the most popular strategy games in the video game industry, has excited players for a while. Because the developer team is trying to develop a new Age of Empires game on the one hand, and on the other hand, according to the latest statements, is preparing to offer the Definitive Edition of Age of Empires 3 to the players. Moreover, Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition will be released shortly.

The developer team of the Age of Empires legend has recently appeared with Definitive Edition versions. These versions are an improved version of the original game and adapted to today’s technologies. Definitive Edition for Age of Empires 3 also has these features on this basis. But this time, the developer team is preparing to deliver a much more impressive Age of Empires experience.

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition offers more than 4K resolution support

According to the statements made by the developer team, Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition will offer players an impressive image quality with 4K resolution support. In addition, with this version, the newly added Swedish and Inca civilizations can be experienced. In addition to all this, players will encounter historical events as well as various innovations where they can learn real-time strategy.

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition also takes a general look at the existing civilizations in the game. In this context, the developer team, which mostly made improvements on the Native American civilizations, seems to attract the attention of the players to different civilizations thanks to these improvements. Of course, it is obvious that as the launch date approaches, more details about the game will come to light.

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition will be released on October 15th

In the statements made by the developer team, it is stated that the game will be released as of October 15. Players who want to own this game can already pre-order. Moreover, if you want to have the Age of Empires game, which will come back to us after years, you will not have to pay a heavy price. Players who buy the game on Steam will only pay 32 TL.

When we look at the system requirements of Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition, it is possible to say that the players will not be too upset. Recommended system requirements include a 3rd generation Intel Core i5 or AMD FX-8350 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 or AMD Radeon R9 Fury graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM. The size of the space this game will take up on your computer will be around 42 GB.

Here is the trailer for Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition



