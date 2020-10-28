Age of Cataclysm will get demo on Nintendo Switch

The eShop of the console already reflects even in Europe the forthcoming availability of this trial version of the prequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Nintendo Switch eShop has been updated in Europe with a demo of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm on its list of upcoming releases. After countries like South Korea reported their imminent availability, the NintenDúo colleagues have told us that in the console’s digital store there is also that playable test version of the long-awaited video game, which will arrive in November as a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

We can test Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm before its departure

Although it still does not have an exact date, the availability of this demo will appear, apparently, before the launch of the game on November 20 and will be completely free, as indicated by the Nintendo Switch eShop in its Spanish version.

At the moment there are not many more details; It is unknown what it will include and what we can do, although if we look at the demo of Hyrule Warriors: Legends for Nintendo 3DS still available, it allowed us to play the first bars of the adventure and become familiar with the controls, with the addition of being able to migrate our progress to the final version of the game in case you buy it.

We have recently learned new details about the interface, weapon upgrades, item crafting, kitchen and the giant map that this iteration will include, The Age of Cataclysm, which will be framed within the canonical plot framework of the famous 2017 installment.

Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Cataclysm will take place 100 years before the events narrated in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild so that we know what happened before the great cataclysm. The game will only be released on Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital formats this November 20 and will have the Breath of the Wild graphics engine, although the gameplay will be musou with elements of the main series. Koei Tecmo has had the participation in supervisory tasks of the original team of the game, currently immersed in the sequel to Breath of the Wild; no estimated release date on the hybrid console yet.



