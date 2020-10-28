Age of Calamity gets a new wave of screenshots

After a series of trailers featuring the story and gameplay, Koei Tecmo released a series of screenshots revealing new details for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Now, fans can check out more details about armies, playable characters, animations and more about the prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The images reveal new clothes and weapons for Link, as well as Hestu skins and full avatars of names like Master Kohga. In addition, it is possible to observe some unique abilities of the characters such as Ice Maker and Electric Rod, elemental powers of the protagonists.

Hyrule’s king, Rhoam Bosphoramus Hyrule, also wins his first showing, appearing in a CGI commanding his soldiers and with a full-looking image holding his holy sword. New Guardians have also been introduced, although there is still little information about their participation in the centuries-old wars.

Check below some screenshots released by Nintendo.



