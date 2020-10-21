Age limit for accounts on Instagram

Instagram introduces an age limit to prevent some people from viewing some content. In other words, accounts will now be able to decide which age group will enter their profiles. This feature, which is especially good for business accounts, will prevent accounts that appeal to a certain age group from reaching inappropriate age groups. With the age limit brought by Instagram, it wants to protect more young age groups.

Instagram is on the agenda with the age limit brought

Instagram had already introduced new age restrictions for Instagram accounts in December last year. Instagram is now starting to offer age-related controls for professional accounts as well. Now, Instagram’s help page says users can set a minimum age when creating professional, business Instagram profiles.

These restrictions started because the platform received several complaints from users that young people under 18 could be exposed to inappropriate content on Instagram. With this new feature, which indicates that the issue is being taken seriously, millions of young people aged 12-15 will not see content that exceeds age groups.

And now with the latest update offered by Instagram, if you have a business account and you think some of your products are not suitable for a certain age group, you can easily put an age limit on your account. With this minimum age limit, you can also set country-specific age limits for products based on the policies of different regions / countries.



