Age, job and IG of waiter Isaiah Campbell from the 4th season of “Love Island” in the USA

The 4th season of “Love Island” in the USA returns with a completely new cast, and one of the first participants is Isaiah Campbell from Delray, Florida. This summer, a new group of sexy singles will enter the villa to find love and compete for a cash prize of $ 100,000. Viewers will also have the opportunity to vote on which couples will stay and which will leave the villa throughout the season.

The premiere of “Love Island” in the United States will take place on Tuesday, July 19, on the Peacock channel. The show is a spin-off of a very popular British series that has been broadcast since 2015. The American version was previously broadcast on CBS, but since then Love Island USA has switched to Peacock, and the new streaming service has made some changes to the show. The host of the fourth season of “Love Island” in the United States will be actress Sarah Hyland, best known for the role of Hayley Dunphy in the TV series “Family of Contemporaries”. In addition, the voice of the British series, the popular Scottish comedian Ian Sterling, will now also take over the duties of the narrator in the American version.

In the upcoming season, Love Island fans can look forward to the return of Casa Amor Villa, as well as many sexy “bombshells”, also known as mid-season newcomers, who will test the couple’s relationship. Peacock has already introduced the cast of the 4th season of the TV series “Love Island” in the USA, and among the cute actors there is a model, a bartender and a real estate agent. One of the new islanders is Isaiah Campbell. Here’s everything fans need to know about Isaiah, a big fan of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott from The Kardashians.

Isaiah’s Age

Isaiah is 21 years old. He is the youngest participant of the 4th season of the TV series “Love Island” in the USA. The young islander said he was looking for a partner who would be a “family-oriented alpha female” like Kylie. In fact, Isaiah thinks Kylie and her rapper boyfriend Travis are a real power couple.

Isaiah works as a waiter and model. He is originally from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but currently lives in Delray, Florida. When Isaiah is not working, he likes to cook. Moreover, the cast of season 4 of the TV series “Love Island” in the USA said that his “secret passion” is cleaning.

Instagram fans can follow Isaiah under the nickname @zayycamp. The 21-year-old hunk likes to show off his physique on Instagram, and currently has more than 20,000 followers. Nevertheless, it is expected that in the summer, when the premiere of the 4th season of “Love Island”, USA, will take place at the end of this month, the number of his fans will grow even more.