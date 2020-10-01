Age in Korea hides some secrets, how is it calculated?

What would your Korean age be? There are countries that calculate the age of a person in a different way than the method we know, find out how it works in South Korea.

Have you ever researched the age of your favorite idol and found that he was two different ages? This happens because people born in South Korea count their years under two modalities, one is called the international age and the other is Korean. We tell you what is the difference between them.

In most countries in the world we count the age from the moment someone is born, however, not all do it in the same way. This modality that you already know is what Koreans consider as the international age.

Meanwhile, in Korea it is considered that when a baby is born, it is already 1 year old. QUE? As you read it, and that is because the process of pregnancy is taken into account as if the baby were going through its first year of life.

However, there is another data that can make this count confusing, since when the baby passes its first New Year’s celebration, from the first of January it will be considered to be two years old.

Does it mean that on her first birthday the baby would celebrate her third year? Not! What this means is that from January 1 to December 31 he would be 2 years old. Although he will celebrate his birthday, he is considered to be the same age throughout the year.

HOW IS KOREAN AGE CALCULATED?

If you find it difficult to obtain the count for your Korean age because you did not follow it from birth, don’t worry, it is very easy to figure out how old you would be if you were in Korea, we explain how to achieve it with some tips.

First of all, you must remember that the Korean age is the one you will have throughout the year regardless of your birthday, for example, if you turn 19 in November or you turned 19 in March, anyway you will start from the same number : 19, the same if you turn 15, 16 or whatever years.

Now, at the age that you turn or you turned this year, you must add 1. If this year you will turn 18, then in South Korea you would be 19, if you turned 25, then throughout the year you would be 26. Isn’t that difficult anymore, right?

THE KOREAN AGE OF SOME IDOLS

Jungkook from BTS

Date of birth: September 1, 1997

International age: 23 years

Korean age: 24 years old

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Date of birth: January 3, 1995

International age: 25 years

Korean age: 26 years old

GOT7’s JB

Date of birth: January 6, 1994

International age: 26 years

Korean age: 27 years

GFRIEND’s Yuju

Date of birth: October 4, 1997

International age: 22 years old (this year he will turn 23)

Korean age: 24 years old

Hyunjin from STRAY KIDS

Date of birth: March 20, 2000

International age: 20 years

Korean age: 21 years

Chungha

Date of birth: February 9, 1996

International age: 24 years

Korean age: 25 years

TWICE’s Jeongyeon

Date of birth: November 1, 1996

International age: 23 (will turn 24 this year)

Korean age: 25 years

