AGDQ 2021 Will Go Online Due To Pandemic Events

In spite of the occasion not occurring until January 2021, Games Done Quick has picked to plan AGDQ 2021 as an online-just occasion in view of the progressing pandemic.

“Out of a plenitude of alert for the security of the network, Games Done Quick has settled on the troublesome choice to move AGDQ 2021 to an altogether online configuration and won’t include a live scene,” coordinators said on the speedrunning occasion’s site. “Like SGDQ 2020, we will communicate the occasion from our studio, with sprinters partaking from the wellbeing of their homes.

The dates won’t be changed from when they were planned beforehand. It will be held from January 3 through January 10, and game entries will run from September 24 until October 4. The full timetable is relied upon to be reported on November 9.

Regardless of coming up short on the in-person vitality and hordes of past occasions, Summer Games Done Quick despite everything figured out how to be a colossal achievement. The occasion from a month ago raised more than $2.3 million for Doctors Without Borders, and it incorporated some really imaginative speedruns. With more opportunity to anticipate the online structure of AGDQ 2021, it will probably be considerably more great.



