Agathe Auproux too happy to see Léna Situations’ book!

On September 24, Léna Situations released her book “Always more”. Agathe Auproux finds it in the best sales department!

To the delight of her thousands of fans, Agathe Auproux therefore spends a good part of her time feeding her Instagram account with exclusive content.

With it, Internet users do not have time to be bored. They follow the crazy adventures of their idol en masse on the social network!

As a result, Agathe Auproux posted a very good score of 845,000 subscribers and then appeared as one of the most popular French stars on the platform.

Yes, you did hear! For several years now, the ex-columnist of TPMP has met with huge success!

And to the delight of her very large audience, she just added a new post to her story.

On September 24, Léna Situations therefore released her very first book entitled Always more. A follower of personal development, she then reveals her best advice.

Very quickly, the book by the young vlogger was a huge success. It must be said that he is really great!

In fact, Agathe Auproux loves it! This book devourer therefore validates the project of her friend Lena. And us too!

And to her surprise, she just stumbled across it in the “best sellers” section of a store. High class !

On Instagram, the famous construction columnist congratulated the author of this little masterpiece. We let you discover the photo in the Insta story of Agathe Auproux.



