Agathe Auproux is working hard to open restaurants!

Agathe Auproux wasted no time … Indeed, the young woman is already reopening restaurants and is even training for!

Agathe Auproux has just unveiled a photo of herself playing sports! The young woman is preparing for the reopening of the restaurants!

This Wednesday, November 25, 2020, the sublime Agathe Auproux posted a nice photo of her facing the sea! On the photo in question posted on Instagram, the columnist was in sportswear!

Indeed, the 28-year-old young woman is already training in order to better be able to make dietary differences when the restaurants next reopen … A very good idea!

Thus, the beautiful Agathe Auproux captioned her post as follows: “Do enough sport to enjoy the reopening of restaurants with dignity on January 20!” ”

AGATHE AUPROUX, INTERNET USERS COVER IT WITH COMPLIMENTS

Like each of the beautiful Agathe Auproux’s posts on Instagram, Internet users reacted en masse to her publication! Indeed, the latter were keen to compliment the figure of the pretty columnist of construction!

“Too beautiful Agathe, your body is magnificent”, “Always so sharp, you do not need to play sports in anticipation of what you are going to eat … Your body is already incredible! ”

Or: “A very nice photo, as usual, Agathe Auproux! In addition, the light is beautiful, it perfectly enhances your figure! “” Beautiful, we are impatiently awaiting January 20 to be able to eat on the terrace with friends! »Can we read on the social network of the beautiful brunette!

Comments all ultra positive and which will therefore please the principal concerned! We therefore let you admire the cliché in question which has made the Internet users talk so much below! Watch out for your eyes, the photo is divine …



