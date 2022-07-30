Agatha’s return to the MCU could Lead to 8 Huge Marvel debuts (including Doom)

The MCU Phase 5 series “Agatha: The Coven of Chaos” is perfect for introducing several long-awaited Marvel comics characters to the MCU. “Agatha: The Coven of Chaos” plays Agatha Harkness, an ancient witch in “Vandavision” who was last seen being captured by Wanda Maximoff as Agnes, whom Agatha used to manipulate Wanda in Westview. In addition to the fact that the Scarlet Witch may return in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the new name of the show implies that it will introduce new users of magic and space creatures in the 5th phase of the MCU.

After all, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a spin-off of WandaVision, which was also a vehicle for introducing powerful new characters such as Agatha Harkness herself, Tommy and Billy, also known as Aids and Wiccan, Monica Rambo and White Vision. Curiously, the named witch is the only confirmed character in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Moreover, not much has been revealed about what the plot of the show will be.

Agatha: The Chaos Coven can delve deeper into the roots of Agatha Harkness from Marvel comics or can tell about what happens to Agatha after the end of “Vandavision”. In any case, like any new MCU series or movie, “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” is sure to introduce viewers to several new Marvel heavyweights. Here’s every new MCU Phase 5 character that could be in the cast of “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.”

Franklin Richards and Sue Richards

Franklin Richards is the son of Sue and Reed Richards, and in Marvel comics, Agatha Harkness served as Franklin’s nanny when the boy was little. Why would the son of Mr. Fantastic and the invisible woman need an ancient witch as a nanny? In the comics, Franklin was one of the most powerful beings in the universe even at a young age. Agatha Harkness was the one who helped Franklin control his reality-distorting abilities when they began to manifest. At some point, Agatha used Franklin’s powers to destroy Ultron. Franklin Richards, a space-level superhero whose powers are comparable to the Scarlet Witch herself, would feel right at home in Phase 5 of the MCU. Mr. Fantastic from Doctor Strange 2 may have died, but Reed Richards’ existence in the MCU means either Franklin or Sue could be in the cast of Agatha: The Coven of Chaos.

Firestar, aka Angelica “Angel” Jones

In Marvel comics, the mutant Firestar is transported back in time to the Salem witch trials in the 17th century, when Firestar and Agatha Harkness first meet. Firestar’s electromagnetic and microwave abilities force the Puritans to burn her at the stake, but Firestar resists, and Agatha leads her to safety. Agatha Harkness then informs Firestar that she actually approves of the trials because they select weak witches from her coven. Although Firestar refuses to join Agatha, she begs Agatha to find another way to strengthen the witches of her coven. This prompts Agatha Harkness to settle in the city of New Salem and create a secret magical community. Just as the power and intervention of Chavez’s America made Wanda realize her mistakes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Firestar may be the one who helps Agatha Harkness turn a new page in Agatha: The Coven of Chaos.

Nicholas Scratch

Marvel has never revealed the identity of Agatha Harkness’ former lover in the comics, but it is known that they had one child: a sorcerer known as Nicholas Scratch. As the leader of the witches of New Salem, Nicholas turned the coven against Agatha by falsely claiming that her external affairs threatened the secret of New Salem. When the witches transport Agatha Harkness and Franklin Richards to New Salem for trial, the Fantastic Four follow them and expose Nicholas Scratch’s lies, explaining that they only heard about New Salem when they met Nicholas. While WandaVision has partially revealed Agatha Harkness’ past with her coven, Agatha: Coven of Chaos may include Nicholas Scratch in further fleshing out this part of Agatha’s story.

Hilda von Hate and Erida

Hilda von Hate channels magic through the power of the Goddess of Hate, Eris, one of the minor gods in Marvel (and the MCU if she appears). Hilda von Heit raised zombies to help the Nazis in the 40s, but she was defeated by the Supernatural Department, a team that included Agatha Harkness. After Hilda died in the collision, Erida used her death as a means to enter this universe, which is a viable story arc for Agatha: The Coven of Chaos.

Ghost Dancer, aka Andre Gastrade

Like Agatha Harkness, Ghost Dancer measures his age for centuries, and was also part of the Supernatural Department and the Unified Avengers Unit. The powers of the Ghost Dancer, as an experienced sorcerer, are comparable to those of Agatha. Ghost Dancer played a crucial role in preventing Erida and her zombie curse from spreading from the place where Hilda von Hate was defeated.