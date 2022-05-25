Agatha: House of Harkness: The curious genre that the WandaVision prequel will have

According to the Writers Guild of America confirmed that Agatha: House of Harkness, the prequel to the MCU of WandaVision, will be a series with a very particular genre. So new theories are being woven about what this production will be in which Kathryn Hahn will repeat in the leading role.

Agatha: House of Harkness will be a production that will have certain nuances within its main genre, which will be comedy. Since it will include shades of black comedy as reported by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) through reedit.com. Written by Peter Cameron, Cameron Squires and Laura Donney, who will bring this new MCU series to life for Disney+.

Recall that Agatha Harkness is a leading character in the Marvel series WandaVision that had its first appearance in January 2021 and that has only aired one season of 9 episodes, in which this role was played by actress Kathryn Hahn. The WGA also revealed that the show will air during the 2023-2024 television season.

For her part, Hahn stated that she is more than ready to reprise her role as the powerful witch Agatha Harkness. Because Marvel Studios has remained tight-lipped about plot details for the upcoming Disney+ spin-off, it is currently unknown if the series will be a time-of-origin story for Agatha or if it will instead tell what occurs after the events of WandaVision.

The last few episodes of WandaVision ended with Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch stripping Agatha Harkness of her magical powers and leaving her trapped in the persona of “Agnes”, a role she had assumed while she was inside Wanda’s manipulated reality. Now, we don’t know if this new spin-off starts from that premise or if it goes back to the beginning of her creation and when she developed her powers. There is no official release date yet.

The WandaVision spinoff was first reported in October 2021 before being officially announced by Marvel Studios the following month. Jac Schaeffer, who was a writer at WandaVision, was hired to develop this new series. Likewise, Hahn also signed a new deal with Marvel that reportedly covers multiple MCU projects, including Agatha: House of Harkness, thanks to strong reaction from critics and audiences to Hahn’s portrayal of Agatha Harkness, which earned her the actor several awards and nominations.

Said Hahn, “It’s very exciting as a performer in terms of digging a little deeper into this person. There’s something that feels so badass to act like, we think of a witch, and you think, immediately, you think of a woman who is loud, who She’s mysterious, she’s dangerous, but Agatha is different, because she’s complicated and she’s misunderstood.”