Agatha Harkness may return to the MCU with Kathryn Hahn

In a recent interview with The New York Times, actress Kathryn Hahn, interpreter of the infamous witch Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, revealed that she would be ready to reprise the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe if necessary.

For now, there is no clear indication from Marvel about the return of Agatha in another context of characters. However, with the studio’s constant onslaught on new Disney + productions, it wouldn’t be strange to follow the witch a little more on the streaming screens.

According to Kathryn Hahn, who initially joined the cast of WandaVision as neighboring Agnes, it is an honor to be part of the MCU and that the series had a taste for more. “I really love this whole universe,” she said.

As the episodes of the Marvel series progressed, the character of Kathryn Hahn had a great revelation to the public – including the use of flashbacks to situate viewers in their own narrative.

Willing to steal the powers of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), walking towards the end, the witch guides the protagonist of the series on a melancholy and at the same time brutal journey.

Kathryn Hahn comments on the end of Agatha Harkness in WandaVision

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

Despite having invested against the Scarlet Witch in search of more power, during a big turnaround, Agatha Harkness ends up being manipulated by Wanda again and being trapped in Westview again as Agnes.

This ending, however, seems appropriate for Kathryn Hahn, as it allows her character to calm down and prepare for the future.

“[Agatha] needed to rest for a while. She was very restless. For now, I believe she is fine, but only to loosen her corset and sit down, eating a muffin with coffee and milk,” she said.

In this sense, even during the interview, the actress argued that she knew nothing about what the future held exactly for the character.

So far, Marvel has not commented on a possible return of Agatha Harkness, but it would not be difficult to be able to meet the witch more often in upcoming projects, such as in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

It is worth noting that the MCU’s next plans include the launch, on March 19, of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel’s new series of just six episodes will focus on two interesting and controversial characters from this cinematic universe.

Until then, enjoy watching WandaVision on Disney +.