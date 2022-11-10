Against The Background of The Return of “Superman” And The Departure From “The Witcher”, Henry Cavill Talks About His Character, Sherlock Holmes And The Problems He Faced

Based on a fictional character created by British writer Arthur Conan Doyle, we have seen many adaptations of Sherlock Holmes. Among them are Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of a famous detective living at 221B Baker Street. We recently saw Henry Cavill put on deer hunters (figuratively, of course) in “Enola Holmes”. Previous actors have set the bar so high for the character that it must have been hard for the “Tudors” actor to justify it. Cavill recently spoke about the difficulties he faced portraying a fan-favorite character alongside Millie Bobby Brown.

“Consulting detective” Sherlock Holmes thinks and prefers to be considered a “highly functional sociopath.” The character has exceptional observation and deduction skills, as well as excellent knowledge of criminology and logical reasoning. Now it must be difficult to justify such a character, given the period in which it was written. What difficulties did Henry Cavill face portraying this fantastically iconic character?

Henry Cavill talks about the difficult times of Sherlock Holmes

In the Netflix original movie, Sherlock Holmes is a minor character of Enola Holmes. However, this was one of the challenges for Cavill: being a minor character next to a powerful young woman. Another thing we saw in the movie was bangs jumping into his eyes. But, as Cavill said, “I’d say the forelock is the least of my worries.” So what was bothering the actor then?

The actor was worried about tricky explanatory dialogues. Being Sherlock Holmes, an actor cannot sit idly by and tell his dialogue in a narrative manner. He also had to pay attention to the depiction of emotional dialogues, since Sherlock never knew how to be emotional. Therefore, keeping this in mind, he had to be the toughest, and also be able to justify the emotional state of the character.

However, it was difficult for him to play this complex, but one of the most intelligent characters. But the actor also admitted that he had fun too. If you watched the series “Sherlock” with Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock, you would understand the depth of the character of Sherlock Holmes.

Well, that was the most difficult aspect of being a famous detective for Henry. Have you seen him in the Enola Holmes franchise? What do you think about Cavill’s role as Sherlock Holmes? Tell us about it while you review the second part of the franchise here, only on Netflix.