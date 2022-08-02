Against the backdrop of Todd’s Armchair and legal problems, his daughter explains the true reason why she decided to reconcile with him

Todd Chrisley and his family are currently experiencing a new reality after a fraud trial. Last month, Patriarch Chrisley and his wife Julie were found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and other similar crimes. Since then, the two have spoken candidly about their situation and how they are coping with it ahead of sentencing this fall. All the while, some of Chrisley’s older children, such as Savannah, have spoken out about the guilty verdict. Once estranged from her family, Lindsay Chrisley has since spoken out and talked about the true reason why she and her father eventually reconciled.

Lindsay Chrisley — the eldest daughter of Todd and his ex—wife Teresa Terry – left the host of the family reality show “Chrisley knows Best” after five seasons in 2017. From that moment on, she sought to distance herself from her large brood and focus on herself. the family, although she and husband Will Campbell separated in July 2021. Even despite her personal struggles, Lindsay was adamant that she didn’t want to get involved with her relatives. The 31-year-old told ET last September that “there will never be reconciliation” and that she would only respond to the family when they make a public statement.

Although it seems she and her brood are on good terms these days. With everything that’s going on, you’d think that her father and stepmother’s legal troubles were the catalyst for the reunion. But, as the graduates of USA Network explained, they were brought together again by another situation:

I think the most common question is people wanting to know if we were reunited because of the court or because of my divorce, and I can tell you with confidence that there was no reunion for any legal reasons. Nothing like this has ever happened.

It seems that it was Lindsay Chrisley’s divorce that brought her back to Todd and the rest of the family. This reunion may have come as a surprise to some because of how much she felt she didn’t want to fix something. But, as she explained in her podcast “Southern Tea” (opens in new tab), it was her father who extended the olive branch:

After my divorce cases became public, my father wrote: “I’m here, I love you, whatever is happening in your life right now, I can see it.” …So this is really more how we were able to reunite. So, to answer this question briefly, it really was because of my divorce.

The podcast host also explained that her father included a Bible verse as a source of support for her and probably for her 9-year-old son Jackson. Such family support is really invaluable, especially when a person is going through a divorce. But now, I think most would agree that Chrisley’s parents themselves could cheer up.

When Todd and Julie Chrisley first spoke out after they were found guilty, they said it was a “very sad, heartbreaking time for [their] family,” but stated they were still holding on to their faith in the midst of it. Later, Todd Chrisley admitted that he was “struggling” with the general situation, but, apparently, because of this, his marriage became stronger. This connection, along with the one that has just been reforged with Lindsay, is likely to be crucial as Todd and Julie (who face up to 30 years in prison) prepare for sentencing on October 6.

Meanwhile, Chrisley Knows Best continues to broadcast new episodes on Thursdays at 21:00. ET on the US network, and those who need to catch up can stream the show using a Peacock Premium subscription.