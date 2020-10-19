Against Apple, Samsung is improving the box contents!

The headphone and charger adapter that Apple removed from the box has been on the agenda for a while. Apple has fallen into the language of other companies due to this situation. Recently Xiaomi made a post on the subject. According to the sharing, against Apple, who said that he had reduced the box contents due to environmental factors, “Don’t worry, we did not remove anything from the Mi 10T Pro’s box.” he said. Now it turns out that the Samsung S21 will send the 25W charging adapter for the contents of the box.

Samsung S21 box contents revealed: 25W charging adapter will be sent

Almost everything about Samsung’s new flagship S21 has been revealed. After the introduction of many details from the introduction date to its features, the Samsung Galaxy S21 has now proven that it is included in the 3C certification of China with its 25W charger.

The design of Samsung flagship phones has recently leaked, revealing a larger camera module than ever before. This model, which has a different appearance compared to the previous models, is included in the 3C certificate of China with the model number SM-G9910 and it is revealed that the box contains a 25W charger.

Samsung S21 Specs and everything known

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is said to be powered by a 3,880mAh battery, marketed as 4,000mAh and powered by the Snapdragon 875 processor, which will be announced next month. Between the five-camera setup, the main camera is expected to be 108 Megapixels. It is estimated that this phone, which is expected to provide 1080p video recording at 240 fps, 4K recording at 120 fps and 8K video support at 30 fps, will have a 1440p display with 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate on the screen side.

Apart from the contents of the Samsung S21 box, the phone has recently emerged. It is said that the starting price of the Galaxy S21 will be $ 999, the price of the Galaxy S21 Plus will be $ 1,099 and the price of the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be $ 1,199.



