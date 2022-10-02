Again: Duchess Meghan fires her staff again

The wave of layoffs continues. It’s no secret that Duchess Meghan (41) and her husband Prince Harry (38) have some disagreements with the British royal family. Among other things, this is the reason why the couple decided two years ago to turn away from the royal family and leave for the USA. They have repeatedly fired employees since 2018 — now Megan has fired high-ranking members of her PR team!

Megan is said to have parted ways with her longtime public relations team. A source told the Daily Mail: “This is a really big deal for Meghan. She says she no longer needs to invest a lot of money in a third-party company to do PR for herself and Harry.” Accordingly, the 41-year-old was not satisfied with the performance of her previous company, although she was already presented as an actress. Kristin Schirmer will now take over the work with the press. This should have been responsible for the communication of the Megan and Harry Archwell Foundation for a long time and enjoy their trust.

Shortly after the tragic death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II ( ✝ 96), Meghan’s PR team seemed especially important to her. By early September, it seemed that she was communicating only with her journalists and her mother. It has been suggested that she feared “unauthorized leaks.” As a result, information that should still be hidden may become public.