After Yang: Trailer For Colin Farrell’s New SciFi Movie With Very Human Androids

After Yang: A24 and Showtime share the premiere date of their new science fiction film by filmmaker Kogonada; theatrical release and streaming March 4. After Yang is the new film by the South Korean-born filmmaker Kogonada, a work of science fiction starring Colin Farrell that shows us a near future in which people live together naturally with totally human-looking androids. Thus, after becoming one of the jewels of the last Cannes Film Festival, the new film from A24 and Showtime finally has a release date, both in theaters and streaming: March 4, 2022.

Androids with very human feelings

The story of After Yang introduces us to a world in which androids, fully integrated into society as domestic workers, are capable of having feelings and feeling emotions. It is here that we meet Yang, played by Justin H. Min, who arrives at the home of Jake, a character played by Colin Farrell, to take care of his adopted daughter.

Unfortunately, Yang starts to experience some glitches, so Jake sets out to try to fix it. This will lead him to investigate the android’s stored memories, finding a recurring presence: Ada. Are robots capable of love and feeling emotions? This and other questions are what After Yang will pose starting next March 4.

Along with Farrell and Min, the film also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Haley Lu Richardson, Sarita Choudhury and Clifton Collins Jr. “When his young daughter’s beloved companion, an android named Yang, fails, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to fix it. In the process, he discovers the life that has been happening in front of him, and reconnects with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and his daughter through a distance he didn’t know was there. its official synopsis.