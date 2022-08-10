After Will Smith apologized for the slap, Oscar producer Will Packer has a message for the actor.

Despite the fact that months have passed since the Academy Awards were presented in 2022, the consequences of one particular moment are still visible. Namely, when Will Smith came on stage and hit Chris Rock on national television, shortly before winning the Oscar for Best Actor. And after Smith recently apologized for the slap, Oscar producer Will Packer has a message for the actor.

Before the infamous slap, Will Smith was a celebrity who had been America’s sweetheart for decades. That’s partly why the internet exploded when he hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Smith recently posted a lengthy video apologizing for his actions, which quickly went viral. Oscar Award producer Will Packer was recently asked about the apology, and he honestly said:

I like the fact that he is so transparent in his process. Obviously, he is undergoing personal rehabilitation. I reach out to him. I’m pulling for him to continue his own process, but I think it’s for him. He needs to do it. I wish you all the best, brother.

Tell us about the encouraging message. While many people condemned Will Smith’s actions at the Academy Awards, it seems that the producer of the program feels a little more optimistic about Will Smith after the incident with Chris Rock. We’ll just have to wait and see if more people change their tune after this latest apology.

Will Packer’s comments to ET come from the New York premiere of Idris Elba’s new film “The Beast,” of which he is the producer. But the conversation turned to Will Smith’s ongoing controversy and the viral apology he posted online to both Chris Rock and the general public. And Packer apparently wants Smith to know that despite the viral slap incident, he’s rooting for the actor who recently won an Academy Award.

Despite the fact that the Oscar ceremony of 2022 took place back in March, the discussion around Will Smith, Chris Rick and slap in the face has not subsided. Probably for this reason, the King Richard actor recently recorded a long video on social networks in which he apologized to everyone for his actions. Although, for his part, Rock doesn’t seem to have reacted to this latest viral update about their TV fight.

While Chris Rock toured with his stand-up show and sold out seats, Will Smith has hardly appeared in public since the slap occurred. A number of his upcoming acting projects were suspended, and he dropped out of the Film Academy, and he was banned from attending the Oscars for ten years.

Will Smith’s next film, Emancipation, is expected to be released sometime in 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.